Corporate digest

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Medtecs International Corp

CATALIST-LISTED medical equipment manufacturer Medtecs International Corp on Thursday inked a letter of intent to distribute Covid-19 rapid tests in the Philippines.

The agreement with biologics firm Enimmune Corp is not expected to have any material impact on group consolidated earnings or net tangible assets per share for the year to Dec 31, 2021, the Medtecs board added.

Lian Beng Group

MAINBOARD-LISTED Lian Beng Group on Thursday posted a 5.2 per cent year-on-year fall in net profit to S$17.6 million for the first half-year to Nov 30, 2020. Revenue dropped by 36.6 per cent to S$197.5 million. The board did not recommend an interim dividend. Lian Beng paid out S$0.01 a share in the year prior.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is putting an initial six million yuan (S$1.23 million) into a 30 per cent stake in a liquefied natural gas supply-chain joint venture. The deal counts as an interested-person transaction, the board disclosed in a bourse filing on Thursday.

