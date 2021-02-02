Corporate digest

Boustead Projects

BOUSTEAD Projects has agreed to acquire a 49 per cent stake in the sole owner and developer of two industrial land lots in Vietnam for 158.8 billion dong (S$9.2 million). The properties are located within the Yen Phong Industrial Zone in Dung Liet Commune, Yen Phong District, Bac Ninh Province.

In a bourse filing on Monday, the real estate player said its proposed acquisition will be funded with existing cash resources, and comes in line with the group's existing strategies of growing its income-yielding leasehold portfolio and expanding regionally.

UOB Kay Hian

UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) investors can look forward to new Securitised Token Offerings (STOs) offered by technology company ECXX Global as part of a collaboration between ECXX and UOBKH, it was announced on Monday.

Under the new offering, both sides will facilitate tokenisation projects as well as market and distribute tokens to potential investors under UOBKH.

The STOs have been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the Fintech Sandbox Express, which allows firms to begin market testing of financial products and services within 21 days of application.

CICT

A SUBSIDIARY of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) has issued HK$713 million (S$122.5 million) of 2.53 per cent fixed rate notes due Feb 1, 2033, to institutional and/or sophisticated investors.

In an exchange filing on Monday, CICT said the notes were issued by wholly-owned unit CMT MTN under its S$7 billion multicurrency medium term note programme. They are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore), in its capacity as trustee of CICT.