You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Sat, Jun 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Advancer Global

EMPLOYMENT services company Advancer Global on Friday said that it had entered into an agreement to allot and issue 65 million new shares in the company at about S$0.34 each to Tokyo-listed human resource firm Fullcast Holdings.

This will raise net proceeds of about S$21.78 million for the expansion of its business operations and for working capital requirements.

In conjunction with this, Advancer also signed a separate agreement with Fullcast on Friday to form a strategic alliance. Both sides have agreed to discuss specific details relating to the setting up and operation of a joint venture company in Japan in the near future to provide foreign labour staffing and employment services in Japan.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Advancer's shares did not trade on Friday. They last closed at S$0.305 on Thursday.

XMH Holdings

MAINBOARD-listed XMH Holdings warned on Friday that it expects to report a loss in its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended April 30, 2018.

It said that this was due to weak revenue from a delay in the commencement of projects and collection of orders placed.

Further details of XMH's financial performance will be disclosed when the company announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q4 2018 and FY2018 on or before June 29.

Singapore Kitchen Equipment

SINGAPORE Kitchen Equipment has submitted an application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to list on its GEM board.

The eventual listing and public offering of new shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is subject to approval of shareholders, among other conditions.

Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

Ringgit's fair value now the same as during 1998 Asia crisis: Mahathir

Noble gets US$100m trade financing to expand trading activities in LNG industry

Singtel sees more progress in digitalisation; ICT businesses contribute 24% to revenue

OUE Lippo Healthcare's joint venture to operate hospital in Shanghai

SIA chief sees pressure on cargo yields after a 'great year'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180623_SELEGIE_3479221.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Real Estate

Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again

BT_20180623_JEHASHIDA23SQ1G_3479246.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

BT_20180623_BRUNCH10B_3478291-2.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Brunch

Brace yourself: ICO hype is at a new high

Most Read

1 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
2 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
3 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
4 Wanted man in 1MDB saga has been shuttling in and out of Indonesia over past three years
5 Salaries for highly-skilled Singapore workers set to surge due to global talent crunch: study
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180623_SELEGIE_3479221.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Real Estate

Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again

BT_20180623_JEHASHIDA23SQ1G_3479246.jpg
Jun 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Off to San Francisco for Hashida Sushi's next phase of growth

Jun 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Opec agrees to modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance

Jun 23, 2018
Banking & Finance

Largest US banks eye more share buybacks, investments after clearing 1st stress test stage

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening