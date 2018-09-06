Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Vard Holdings
FINCANTIERI Oil & Gas has extended the deadline on its buyout offer for Vard Holdings by two weeks, to 5.30pm on Sept 19. Fincantieri, which is offering S$0.25 per Vard share to take the shipbuilder private, currently has effective control over a 94.20
