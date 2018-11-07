Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Isec Healthcare
ISEC Healthcare posted a 17 per cent year-on-year fall in third-quarter net profit to S$1.83 million amid higher costs, according to unaudited results released late on Monday. Revenue rose by 2 per cent to S$9.91 million for the three months to Sept 30.
