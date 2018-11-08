Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
EC World Reit
EC WORLD Reit has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.57 Singapore cents in the third quarter, up 9 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Gross revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 rose 0.1 per cent to S$23.9 million. Net property income
