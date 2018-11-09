Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Ezion Holdings
EZION posted a loss after tax for the quarter ended Sept 30 of US$20.9 million, from US$13.7 million in the previous year. However, loss per share for the quarter was 0.57 US cent, compared with loss per share of 0.75 US cent in the preceding year on the
