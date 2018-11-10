Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Haw Par Corp
TIGER Balm maker Haw Par Corp has posted a net profit of S$57.2 million in the third quarter, up 43.4 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Revenue in the three months ended Sept 30 rose 14.2 per cent to S$61 million, on the back of higher sales of
