You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Yanlord Land Group

REAL estate developer Yanlord Land Group recorded a 61.3 per cent increase in its third quarter profit, on the back of significantly more gross floor area sold and higher average selling price per square metre.

Net profit was 1.01 billion yuan (S

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SGX moves to T+2 securities settlement cycle starting Dec 10

After Temasek whets appetite for retail bonds, what's next on the menu?

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Asian markets pare losses after hectic trade

Brokers' take

Euro inches up but Italy, Brexit test nerves

Editor's Choice

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
4 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc72qu15pal8pd1gxfon_doc6vfykxy9n8g19rumeo6s.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS launching US$5b fund for private equity and infrastructure investments

doc72qww9nqjshv33p9gy0_doc71ynnrpom6t1fas3i3pw.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-Shanghai01-131118.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand teams up with GIC to buy Shanghai’s tallest twin towers for 12.8b yuan

nz-plantationgrove-131122.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

HDB launches over 7,000 flats for sale, including first BTO project in new Tengah town

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening