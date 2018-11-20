You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hotel Properties

PROPERTY firm Hotel Properties Ltd (HPL) said that its associated company plans to buy for an estimated 22.6 million euros (S$35.4 million) the freehold interest of a 740-acre site in Tuscany, Italy, that is occupied by a five-star hotel and a fully

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Deloitte Legal partners new local firm Sabara Law

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Coal producer Golden Energy and Resources bids for Stanmore Coal

Sapphire Corp's consortium wins 1.4 billion yuan, 15-year public-private-partnership project in Chengdu

Sea deepens partnership with Tencent, to sell games in region

SATS moves to target fast-casual restaurants, aviation sector in China

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
3 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
4 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure
5 SGReit looking to leverage on Thomson Line
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening