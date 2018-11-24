Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Acromec
ACROMEC, a specialist engineering firm, said that the group is expected to report losses for fiscal 2018. This period refers to the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2018. The loss is due to additional cost in the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Tuas, it said.
