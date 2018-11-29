Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
China Everbright Water
China Everbright Water has secured a project commanding an investment of about 230 million yuan (S$45.55 million) in China's Jiangsu province.
The water treatment firm said after Wednesday's trading close that it will invest in, construct and
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg