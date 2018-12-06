Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Sysma Holdings
CATALIST-listed builder Sysma Holdings has won an S$18.6 million contract to build a two-storey Good Class Bungalow at 28, Jalan Kampong Chantek, off Dunearn Road. The Business Times reported previously that Super Group co-founder Ronald Te had bought the
