Corporate digest

Tue, Dec 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tee International, Tee Land

TEE International on Monday said that it is currently undertaking a strategic review in relation to its subsidiary, Tee Land, to "evaluate opportunities and positioning" to maximise potential value for stakeholders.

Tee Land is a

