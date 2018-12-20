You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Abterra Limited

MINERAL and resources firm Abterra Limited has requested a copy of a report of offences submitted by its former auditors Mazars to the Ministry of Finance.

The report, dated April 2, 2018, contains "additional information", said Abterra, without

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Ying Li reveals take-up rates for Beijing project built amid buying curbs

Keppel Corp secures 10.97-ha residential site in Tianjin Eco-City

Medtech firm Biolidics' shares slump in Catalist debut

Huan Hsin must delist, provide exit offer; company to appeal SGX order

Effective date for Noble's restructuring pushed back to Dec 20

Editor's Choice

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181219_LSDBS13_3647285.jpg
Dec 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

BT_20181220_RAJU_3648344.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Technology

Shell takes 49 per cent stake in S'pore solar energy developer

BT_20181220_MARKETS_3648388.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

World stocks claw out of the doldrums after plunge of markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening