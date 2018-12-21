Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Keppel Corp
A UNIT of Keppel Corporation's property arm is taking full control of shopping mall I12 Katong, paying about S$56.6 million to buy the remaining shares that it does not own in the property.
Keppel said on Thursday that DC Reit Holdings - in turn a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg