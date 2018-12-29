Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CapitaLand
CAPITALAND'S new president and group chief executive officer Lee Chee Koon, 43, will be appointed an executive non-independent director of the company with effect from Jan 1, 2019. On Sept 15, Mr Lee took over as president and group CEO from Lim Ming Yan. Mr
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg