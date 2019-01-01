Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
ASL Marine
ASL Marine is planning to issue warrants to noteholders and shareholders as part of its debt restructuring plan, with each warrant carrying a strike price of S$0.06 per share. The company is sticking with a proposed warrant issuance plan laid out on Dec 5 to
