Corporate digest

Aoxin Q&M Dental Group
CATALIST-LISTED Aoxin Q&M Dental Group is proposing to fully acquire Youxin Dental Clinic in Jinzhou, China for an aggregate purchase consideration of 19.6 million yuan (S$3.9 million), it announced on Dec 31 after the market closed.
