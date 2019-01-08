Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Centurion Corporation
CENTURION Corporation is inviting noteholders to exchange S$85 million of 5.25 per cent notes due 2020 for new S$85 million of 5.5 per cent notes due 2022, and will pay a 0.25 per cent exchange premium. The invitation began at 9am on Jan 7 and will
