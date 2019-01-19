Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Yeo Hiap Seng
THE deputy CEO of drinks maker Yeo Hiap Seng retires on Saturday, according to a bourse filing on Friday. Yap Ng Seng, 61, steps down from a post he has held since August 2010.
Keppel DC Reit
THE unit that holds Keppel DC
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg