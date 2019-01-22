Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Frasers Centrepoint Trust
FRASERS Centrepoint Trust saw distribution per unit edge up 0.7 per cent to 3.02 Singapore cents for the first quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, up from three cents in the year-ago period. Distribution to unitholders was up 0.9 per cent to S$28 million
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg