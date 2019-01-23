Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Mapletree Industrial Trust
MAPLETREE Industrial Trust's distribution per unit rose 6.6 per cent to 3.07 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, up from 2.88 Singapore cents for the year-ago period. The distribution is expected to be paid by March 8.
