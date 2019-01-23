You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Mapletree Industrial Trust

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust's distribution per unit rose 6.6 per cent to 3.07 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, up from 2.88 Singapore cents for the year-ago period. The distribution is expected to be paid by March 8.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Dyson moving corporate head office to Singapore

Sale of Ascott Raffles Place in line with 'legal and regulatory rules'

Short tempers, long queues aplenty as hunt for CNY notes heats up

Keppel-SPH joint venture stands pat on offer price for M1, extends offer closing date

Vibrant Group JV hit by winding-up petition from partner in KL

Keppel DC Reit DPU up 5.7% in Q4 on acquisitions

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_ sgp_220119_53.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget 2019 could see public works and other moves to prop up economy: report

yaohui-pixgeneric-4492.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 22, 2019
Technology

Cybersecurity firm Trend Micro sets up regional headquarters in Singapore

Grange Heights_image.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Real Estate

Grange Heights relaunches en-bloc bid with price unchanged

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening