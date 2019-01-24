Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Keppel T&T
KEPPEL Telecommunications & Transportation posted a 10.6 per cent fall in net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter from a year ago. This was due mainly to impairment loss on an associated company, fair value loss on a data centre and higher operating
