Corporate digest

Great Eastern Holdings
INSURER Great Eastern, which is majority owned by Singapore lender OCBC, has entered into a share and purchase agreement to divest a minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm, QBE Indonesia, for some US$1.4 million. The buyer, PT Suryasono Sentosa
