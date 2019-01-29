You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Great Eastern Holdings

INSURER Great Eastern, which is majority owned by Singapore lender OCBC, has entered into a share and purchase agreement to divest a minority stake in Indonesia insurance firm, QBE Indonesia, for some US$1.4 million. The buyer, PT Suryasono Sentosa

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Linda Lim appointed to strategic marketing role at SPH

Olam wants its stock mojo back, but it won't be easy

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Y Ventures shares continue to sink; price has halved since damaging revelation

Keppel Corp selling 70% stake in Vietnam township project

Changing hands

Editor's Choice

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

SL_m1_290119_15.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

M1's Q4 profit down 21.4%

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Y Ventures down 21% on accounting errors for H1 2018 earnings
2 Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules
3 OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending
4 Temasek-backed BasisAI unpacks AI 'black box'
5 Budget 2019 expected to support vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190129_LSBONUS29_3681126.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Bank bonuses flat; but slow job market may block exit to greener pastures

SL_MOH_290119_1.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

2nd major breach may further dent Singapore's data hub push

SL_ng_290119_13.jpg
Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Guarding the guardians of financial probity

Jan 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More 'forceful' help expected for vulnerable PMETs: DBS economist

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening