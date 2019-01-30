Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Ascendas Hospitality Trust
ASCENDAS Hospitality Trust posted a 2.8 per cent rise in distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018. DPS rose to 1.45 Singapore cents from 1.41 Singapore cents.
