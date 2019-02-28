Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
M1
THE telco has lost its free float and will be delisted after the closing date of the voluntary conditional general offer. Currently, Konnectivity - owned jointly by Keppel and Singapore Press Holdings - and its concert parties control 90.15 per cent.
The offer
