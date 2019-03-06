Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Far East Group
REFRIGERATION and air-conditioning seller Far East Group plans to buy Tech Air-Con & Security Engineering for S$7 million in cash and 2.98 million new ordinary shares in the capital of the company. Those shares represent 2.75 per cent of the existing
