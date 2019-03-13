Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
SHAREHOLDERS of Advanced Holdings approved the proposed acquisition of a 12.25 per cent minority stake in palm oil cultivator Agricore Global for a consideration of S$15 million during an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
