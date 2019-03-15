Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Ramba Energy
OIL and gas company Ramba Energy has changed its name to Eneco Energy following a placement of S$10.2 million worth of new shares to Eneco Investment, a management consultancy owned by a Japanese firm.
In an earlier circular to shareholders, Ramba said
