Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Technics Oil and Gas
TECHNICS Oil and Gas' agreement to transfer its listing status on the Singapore Exchange to privately owned Insonotech has been called off. Technics O&G said the conditions of the agreement, worth S$5 million, were unfulfilled as at the long-stop
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg