Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
ASTI Holdings
ASTI Holdings executive chairman and CEO Michael Loh is resigning from the semiconductor manufacturer and its listed units Advanced Systems Automation (ASA) and Dragon Group International (DGI) due to unspecified "personal reasons". His last day of service
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg