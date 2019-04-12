Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
KrisEnergy
CHIEF operating officer James Parkin has resigned to pursue other interests. Oct 3 will be his last day. His replacement has yet to be named, the company confirmed to The Business Times.
Mr Parkin was a member of the firm's founding management team in
