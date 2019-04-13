Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Lian Beng
LIAN Beng turned in 55.3 per cent lower profit of S$3.6 million for the quarter ended February as it was hit by higher cost of sales and a S$3.1 million loss from its associates and joint ventures. These hit the firm's bottom line, which was S$8.1 million (
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg