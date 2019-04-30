Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Olam International
AGRI and food giant Olam International said on Monday that the board of Nigerian flour and pasta manufacturer Dangote Flour Mills (DFM) has considered the binding offer for Olam to fully acquire DFM for 130 billion naira (S$491.09 million). DFM's board
