Corporate digest

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's first quarter net profit rose 38 per cent to 824.1 million yuan (S$166.7 million), from 595.1 million yuan a year ago. This comes on the back of an increase in vessels delivered and higher volume of trading activities.
