Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Delong Holdings
CHINESE steelmaker Delong Holdings said on Thursday that it expects to report a lower first-quarter net profit for the three months ended March 31, due to a decrease in the average selling prices of products as well as higher cost of sales per tonne. The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg