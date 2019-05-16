Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
China Everbright Water
CHINA Everbright Water reported a 16 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit to HK$206.4 million (S$36 million), from HK$178.1 million for the year ago period. Revenue for the three months to end-March rose 26 per cent to HK$1.31 billion from HK$1
