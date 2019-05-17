Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
ISR Capital
ISR Capital reported a net loss of S$387,426 for its first quarter to March 31, versus a S$370,440 net loss for the year ago period.
Loss per share was 0.01 Singapore cent, the same as a year ago.
ISR attributed the loss mainly to the
