Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Huachen Energy
HUACHEN Energy said that it will "face difficulty" in making interest payments by Friday to holders of its US$500 million 6.625 per cent notes due 2020.
Huachen said: "Although its power plants maintain orderly operations, the company still faces a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg