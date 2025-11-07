Cortina’s H1 profit rises 10% to S$30.5 million amid stronger regional sales

Revenue from South-east Asia, excluding Singapore, rises 13% to S$201.6 million

Despite the increase in revenue, Cortina says its operating expenses – mainly staff costs, rental expenses, depreciation and other overheads – have also risen. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Luxury watch retailer Cortina posted a 10 per cent rise in net profit to S$30.5 million for the six months ended Sep 30, up from S$27.8 million a year ago.

The increase came amid higher revenue, the mainboard-listed company said in a regulatory filing on Friday (Nov 7).

Revenue for the half year rose 13 per cent to S$468.7 million, from around S$413 million a year earlier.

This was partly driven by a 13 per cent increase in revenue from the retailer’s South-east Asia market (excluding Singapore) to S$201.6 million, from S$178.2 million. In comparison, revenue from Singapore rose by 12 per cent to S$191.1 million, from S$170.9 million.

Nevertheless, Cortina said its operating expenses – mainly staff costs, rental expenses, depreciation and other overheads – have risen.

For the current half year, operating expenses climbed 13.3 per cent from a year ago to S$102.2 million, driven primarily by higher staff costs, increased rental expenses, depreciation of right-of-use assets and foreign exchange losses.

BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up

Meanwhile, earnings per share stood at S$0.184 for the period, up from S$0.168.

No dividend was declared for the half year, unchanged from the corresponding period a year ago.

Cortina said it has maintained a healthy balance sheet, with total equity of S$466.5 million, compared with S$455.4 million at the end of the last financial year.

Notwithstanding the challenges arising from uncertainties in the global economic outlook, a strong Swiss franc and high gold prices, Cortina said it is “cautiously optimistic that it will remain profitable in the coming year”.

Shares of Cortina closed flat at S$3.41, before the announcement.