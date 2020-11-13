You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cortina's H1 sales and earnings take a hit from Covid-19

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 6:44 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

LUXURY watch retailer Cortina Holdings on Friday posted lower sales and earnings for its half year ended Sept 30, as its business took a hit from Covid-19.

Net profit fell 23 per cent to S$14.6 million; revenue fell as well - by 32 per cent to S$173.8 million. Earnings per share was 8.8...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 06:44 PM
Transport

Indonesia to woo Tesla investment in push to become battery superpower

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he will send a high-level team next week to meet with top executives...

Nov 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 13, 2020 06:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong sees GDP contraction near low end of forecast band

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's economy will probably contract 6.1 per cent this year, close to the lower end of the...

Nov 13, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares ease slightly as near-term headwinds come into focus

SINGAPORE shares eased slightly on Friday against a mixed showing by regional peers, as the initial vaccine-led...

Nov 13, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.09...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Analysts like ComfortDelGro, cite green shoots in Singapore

UOB staff to get to work from home two days a week

Stocks to watch: SIA, SATS, ComfortDelGro, Golden Agri, OUE C-Reit, Metro, UMS

China President Xi Jinping decided to halt Ant Group's IPO: report

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for