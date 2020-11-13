Cortina's H1 sales and earnings take a hit from Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
LUXURY watch retailer Cortina Holdings on Friday posted lower sales and earnings for its half year ended Sept 30, as its business took a hit from Covid-19.
Net profit fell 23 per cent to S$14.6 million; revenue fell as well - by 32 per cent to S$173.8 million. Earnings per share was 8.8...
