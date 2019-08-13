You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cosco Q2 net profit slides 30% amid expansion drive in Malaysia

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 9:41 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) on Tuesday announced its second-quarter net profit fell 30 per cent to S$1.7 million, alongside a new appointment and acquisitions.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3 per cent to S$41.2 million, driven by its logistics and shipping segments, but was outpaced by cost of sales, which increased 6 per cent to S$31.4 million.

Earnings per share were 0.08 Singapore cent, down from 0.11 cent for the same period a year ago.

For the half-year, Cosco's net profit sank 12 per cent to S$4.6 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue dipped 1 per cent to S$80.2 million while cost of sales went up 2 per cent to S$61.5 million. The drag came from its ship repair and marine engineering segment, Cosco said.

For the period, earnings per share were 0.21 Singapore cent, lower than the 0.24 cent in the previous year.

In spite of the lower profit, Cosco on Tuesday separately announced a few acquisitions in a bid to expand its operations in Malaysia. For one, Cosco intends to take majority stakes in Guper Integrated Logistics, Gem Logistics, Dolphin Shipping Agency and East West Freight Services for a total sum of RM88 million (S$29.1 million).

The first three companies are subsidiaries of Complete Logistic Services Berhad, a company listed on Bursa Malaysia. East West Freight Services provides freight, warehousing and forwarding agency services.

The companies have good track records, a strong customer base and highly experienced management teams, which are "not only complementary to the company's current business operations", said Cosco, but are also "potentially synergistic between themselves and with the other components of the company's logistic businesses in Malaysia".

In addition, Cosco's unit, Cogent Malaysia, is in talks with Golden Logistics, a unit of Cosco Shipping (South-east Asia), to finalise the acquisition of certain assets. The purchase is expected to cost between RM8 million and RM10 million.

On its plan to obtain a lease for a piece of land in the port area of Port Klang where it will construct a 300,000 square foot warehouse, Cosco said Cogent Malaysia is in discussion with Westports Malaysia to "firm up the lease". The plan had been announced in April.

On Tuesday, Cosco also announced that Wang Yu Hang, its non-independent non-executive director, has resigned due to "other personal commitments".

Mr Wang had also been chairman of the board. Another board member, Gu Jing Song, will replace him as chairman.

Cosco shares closed down 3.45 per cent or S$0.01 at S$0.28 on Tuesday before the announcements.

Companies & Markets

Delfi Q2 net profit up 19% on stronger product sales

New acquisitions boost Manulife US Reit’s Q2 DPU to 1.53 US cents

Metro Holdings Q1 net profit halved on lower fair-value gains

Wilmar Q2 net profit halved due to lower crush margins

PropNex reports lower Q2 earnings, declares 1.25 cents dividend

Civmec inks engineering project with Australian iron ore firm Fortescue

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly