You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

COSCO Shipping International appoints new president

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 7:38 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

THE president of Mainboard-listed COSCO Shipping International (Singapore), Gu Jing Song, will be replaced by new appointee Zhu Jiandong, the company announced in a bourse filing on Thursday. 

Mr Gu will remain as a non-independent executive director of the company, chairman of the board, chairman of the strategic development committee and a member of the nominating committee.

Meanwhile, Mr Zhu was also appointed a non-independent executive director of the company on Thursday. According to the company's website, he was previously deputy managing director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co, deputy managing director of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co and director of The Orient Overseas Container Line.

In the filing, COSCO Shipping International did not elaborate on the reason for Mr Gu's decision to step down as president, other than to list out the roles he will continue to hold. He had been appointed president in 2016, tasked with planning the company's overall business direction. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cosco shares closed flat at S$0.29 on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

S-Reits ramp up acquisition binge amid low-rate environment

UOB becomes first foreign bank to open branch in China's Zhongshan City

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

Samko Timber unit to buy Sumber Graha Maluku stake for up to US$20.7m

Ardmore Medical founder's conduct in case of patient who died 'goes beyond mere human error'

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

Editor's Choice

BP_UOB_190919_1.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Vickers remisiers, UOB Kay Hian tie knot after marathon courtship

BT_20190919_WANGZ_3896967.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Real Estate

Two hospitality assets flipped for 30-70% profit in just months

BP_SG_190919_3.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore mutual funds charge 'higher fees than global average'

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

400 Capitol - Exterior.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit in US$142.1m equity fundraising to buy US$198.8m California office tower

doc7766uhmg6c71lna8sl6p_doc76yzf7koi2teus0vebp.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

capitaland.jpg
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group of stocks outpaced global peers with 28% YTD return: SGX

OUE.JPG
Sep 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE to sell serviced apartments to Hong Kong's Dorsett, AMTD for S$289m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly