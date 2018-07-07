You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cosco Shipping selling HK$7.4b worth of OOIL shares to restore public float

Sat, Jul 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd plans to sell HK$7.43 billion (S$1.29 billion) worth of Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) shares to CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and others, in a move to restore the required public float of OOIL.

Last week, Cosco Shipping said all pre-conditions for the offer to buy OOIL had been satisfied after receiving a decision from China's anti-monopoly watchdog "not to prohibit" the planned takeover.

The Chinese shipping group said that it would sell up to 94.49 million OOIL shares, or 15.1 per cent of the issued share capital of the container transport firm, at HK$78.67 apiece, in a deal which will only take place if the public float of OOIL falls below 25 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

CK Hutchison will buy 4.99 per cent of the issued share capital of OOIL, State Development & Investment Corp Ltd will acquire 2.38 per cent, and Silk Road Fund will take 7.73 per cent.

Cosco Shipping said proceeds will be used to replenish working capital. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

BT_20180707_BLURB7COVER_3493061.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Brunch

No small change

Most Read

1 Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy
2 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
3 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
4 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
5 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Top Stories

Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures

BT_20180707_LAGUNA_PARK_3493844.jpg
Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts

Jul 7, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Trade tensions, rising interest rates 'likely triggered property tightening'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening