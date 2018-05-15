You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Cosco Shipping swings to S$2.83m Q1 profit

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 6:36 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

COSCO Shipping International posted a fiscal first-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of S$2.83 million, compared to a loss of S$78.93 million in the previous corresponding quarter, helped by revenue from newly-acquired Cogent Holdings and its 40per cent stake in PT Ocean Global Shipping.

This was despite its cost of sales up nearly threefold to S$30.58 million from S$11.28 million, due to its newly acquired logistics businesses.

Cosco's turnover surged to S$40.65 million, up from S$11.41 million a year ago, which was tempered by a decrease in shipping revenue from a reduced fleet of three bulk carriers.

Cosco also recognised other gains of S$3 million in Q1 2018, from a loss of S$7.3 million in the previous year, due mainly to foreign exchange gains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Cash and cash equivalents increased to S$355 million from S$58.5 million, lifted by the proceeds from the disposal of subsidiaries and increase in borrowings, which were partially offset by the net cash out flow for the acquisition of its newly-acquired logistics businesses.

Cosco on Jan 2, 2018 took control of Cogent Holdings Limited following the acquisition of more than 90 per cent of Cogent's issued shares through a voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire 100 per cent equity interest in Cogent for a S$488.07 million consideration. The acquisition was completed on March 6, with Cogent subsequently becoming a whollyowned subsidiary of Cosco's.

The company is aiming to expand its logistics network in South and South-east Asia through acquisitions and investments and is researching "potential targets to acquire" and investment opportunities, taking into consideration the targets' business scale and scope, historical performance, growth potential and synergy with the group's operations, said Cosco's vice-chairman and president Gu Jing Song.

Cosco's counter ended trading on Tuesday at S$0.47 apiece, down 1.06 per cent or S$0.005.

Companies & Markets

ThaiBev Q2 profit down 3.2%

Noble posts loss of US$71.5m for Q1, hopes to publish shareholder circular by end-May

Nasdaq-listed JD.com invests over US$300m in ESR Cayman

SembMarine COO leaves company

SPH incorporates advertising joint venture company

SIAEC's Q4 bottom line strengthened by divestment

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening