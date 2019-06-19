You are here

CosmoSteel CEO Ong Chin Sum to retire this year, son to take over

Wed, Jun 19, 2019 - 11:19 PM
COSMOSTEEL's chief executive and executive director Ong Chin Sum will retire after serving out a notice period of six months or shorter from Wednesday.

His son, executive director Ong Tong Hai, will succeed him, and his effective date of appointment will be announced in due course.

Mr Ong Tong Hai has been part of the senior management team managing the business of the group since the listing of the company, and CosmoSteel's board believes that he has the necessary experience and expertise to lead the group after his father's retirement.

Mr Ong Chin Sum seeded the beginnings of the piping system component supplier and distributor company, when he established in 1984 a steel product distribution business with a partner.

