You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CosmoSteel swings back into black with S$1.2m net profit in Q3

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 10:00 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

COSMOSTEEL on Tuesday posted a net profit of S$1.2 million in the third quarter, reversing from a net loss of S$1.9 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was S$24 million, an increase of 19.3 per cent. This was due mainly to higher revenue from customers in the trading sector, partly offset by a decrease in revenue from the energy sector. 

Gross profit margin increased by 4.4 percentage points to 21.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Earnings per share was 0.42 Singapore cent, reversing from a loss per share of 0.65 Singapore cent in the third quarter last year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net asset value per share was 26.18 Singapore cents as at June 30.

CosmoSteel shares fell 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.67 per cent to S$0.073 on Tuesday before the results were announced.

CosmoSteel is on the watch-lists for minimum trading price and financial entry criteria.

It said it expects to return to profitability for the financial year ending Sept 30, 2019.

This will enable it to satisfy one of the conditions for meeting the financial exit criteria, the other being to meet the requisite market capitalisation of S$40 million, it said.

Companies & Markets

Jumbo Q3 net profit drops 24.8% to S$1.7m on higher expenses

Sunningdale swings into red on global slowdown in automotive sales

Mirach Energy partners Chinese firm for durian-cropping venture

SGX, NSE get regulatory nod for NSE IFSC–SGX Connect

EC World Reit posts lower Q2 DPU amid 'uncertain macro environment'

OUE H-Trust posts 9.4% drop in Q2 DPS to 1.06 S cents

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_hdb_060819.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Real Estate

CPF, loan rule changes reinvigorate demand for older HDB flats: OrangeTee

doc76jlab04mlx14yc6f3yy_doc75cugr5yryo8c0cmet0.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_honestbee_060844.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Garage

honestbee faces S$6m of demands, owes at least US$209m: court documents

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Valuation of unlisted assets in GIC, Temasek updated regularly: Lawrence Wong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly