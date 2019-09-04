You are here

Court dismisses claim by ex-employees of Asiaphos' subsidiary

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 8:43 PM
PHOSPHATE mining firm Asiaphos received notice that a claim by former employees of its wholly-owned subsidiary Sichuan Mianzhu Norwest Phosphate Chemical Co has been dismissed, following its hearing in Mianzhu Municipal People’s Court and follow-up mediation.

However, the plaintiffs still have the right to appeal the decision via the Deyang Intermediate Court.

The claim was filed by 20 former employees of Mianzhu Norwest, who had resigned sometime in 2018, demanding severance pay amounting to 1.844 million yuan (S$357,347).

