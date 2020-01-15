You are here

Court extends judicial management periods for Emas, Swiber

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 12:08 AM
AILING offshore services provider Emas Offshore on Tuesday said that the Court has granted the judicial managers' (JMs) extension application for the validity of the judicial management order to be lengthened by six months from Apr 20, 2020 until Oct 20.

The JMs have also been given an extension of six months until June 20, 2020 to provide the company's creditors and members with the JMs' statement of proposals and to convene the creditors' meeting.

Separately, restructuring offshore support vessel owner Swiber Holdings also said that the Court has similarly granted the extension of the judicial management periods for the company and its subsidiary Swiber Offshore to Apr 30, 2020.

